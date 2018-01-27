COMMUNITY & EVENTS

No Joke: 3 Heavily Discounted Comedy Shows In New York City

Looking for ways to save some money and still get a good laugh? We've rounded up five of the best comedy show deals currently offered in New York City, thanks to deals site Groupon.

Dark Horse Comedy Club






Founded by the group of comics who also created Tribeca Comedy Lounge, Dark Horse Comedy Club features both the superstars who can be found at the Lounge and the up-and-comers most likely to end up with their faces on t-shirts.

When comedians get on stage, they open their lives to audiences and to any burglars who realize they won't be home for hours.

The deal: $4 for two tickets (up to $50 value), $5 for three tickets (up to $75 value), $6 for four tickets (up to $100 value) and $19 for two tickets with two drinks and two tickets to a future show (up to $124 value).

Get the deal >

New York Comedy Club






New York Comedy Club's lineup has been tickling Big Appletonians for more than a quarter of a century. Drawing from a pool of superstar headliners, the Gramercy club hosts themed comedy shows, old-fashioned standup, and comedy-music showcases.

In its Roast Battle (which happen every other Thursday at 10:30pm), comics face off in vicious, no-holds-barred battle of wits and disses where two comedians enter, and one leaves ... hilariously humiliated. A panel of celebrity comedian judges scores the battles and determines the champion.

The deal: $9 for two general admission tickets to Roast Battle NYC, plus four 6-month VIP season passes for future shows (up to $221 value), $15 for four general admission tickets to Roast Battle NYC, plus eight 6-month VIP season passes for future shows (up to $245 value), $19 for six general-admission tickets to Roast Battle NYC, plus twelve 6-month VIP season passes for future shows (up to $321 value).

Get the deal >

Broadway Comedy Club






After headlining national shows and performing on The Joan Rivers Show and Evening At The Improv, Al Martin decided to establish his own club to help fellow comedians jump start their careers. He opened the doors to New York Comedy Club in 1988 before founding Broadway Comedy Club in 2003.

From the heart of New York City, Martin's venue beckons crowds with a calendar of national-grade entertainment. Each evening, tube-tested stars take the mic for R-rated riffs and family-friendly laughs that shy away from salty anecdotes about mailman taunting.

The deal: $21 for two general-admission tickets to a comedy show and two drinks, plus two tickets to a future show (up to $122 value) between the date of purchase and Saturday, March 31st.

Get the deal >

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineNew York City
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News