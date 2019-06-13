Community & Events

NYC art exhibit sparks dialogue on school shootings

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A young artist with a new exhibit in Manhattan is taking on the issue of campus shootings and trying to make a point.

The exhibit on West 26th Street and 11th Avenue looks like a real store that sells bullet-proof vests for teachers and students, "Make America Safe Again" T-shirts, a lunch box with a gun, brass knuckles and a taser and even a claw machine game with toy guns.

It's all to spur a dialogue and grab the public's attention.

"You get all sorts of different reactions and like you see frustration, you see anger," Artist WhIsBe said. "I don't like to tell people what to think, I like to challenge them on what they think. I wanted to create something people could physically experience, rather than just think about."

Some parents have actually come into the store, with their kids in tow, wanting to buy a bulletproof vest for them.

"I had somebody come in yesterday, saw one of the bullet proof vest for kids, the Pokémon image on it and was like, 'I'll definitely take one of these,'" WhIsBe said.

But none of the items are actually for sale. It's just an exhibit that will run until the end of June.

