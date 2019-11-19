Community & Events

Event in Manhattan raises over $8.5 million for research on BRCA-related cancers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An event in Lower Manhattan Monday night raised more than $8.5 million for research on BRCA-related cancers.

Eyewitness News reporter and cancer survivor Stacey Sager proudly took part in the Basser Jean Bash at Cipriani Wall Street.

It raised money for The Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center.

Stacey is on the center's leadership council.

It is making great progress in the fight against the genetic mutations that cause some breast and ovarian cancers.

