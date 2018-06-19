COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NOLO: NYC man on mission to highlight welcoming businesses that are inclusive to all

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the NOLO (No One Left Out) project.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A New York man is on a mission to shine a light on businesses that are welcoming and inclusive to all.

At Schmackary's in Hell's Kitchen, there are plenty of sweet cookies and a sense of inclusion -- the bakery celebrates gay pride and all people for that matter -- which is why the owner will be placing a NOLO sticker in his window.

"In 2018 our country is so divided in so many different ways and I find that so sad, we've come so far and we've got such a long way to go so to be a place where anyone can come and be served without fear just seems like a no-brainer for me," said Zachary Schmalhl of Schmackary's.

NOLO stands for No One Left Out and is the brainchild of Jonathan Ledee. He launched the NOLO project last weekend after a friend who identifies as female was denied entry to a rooftop party for gay men in late May.

"I was so angry, my initial reaction was to point fingers or send off a tweet or do something that would get them in trouble, but I grew up learning the power of peacefully seeking change," Ledee said.

That is why he is asking businesses to sign a declaration and agree to be a safe place that is welcoming and inclusive to all.

The project may have launched in NYC, but so far 62 businesses have signed on in 23 cities and eight countries -- all within 48 hours.

It is free to participate in the project and Ledee even put a rush on printing the stickers for businesses to put in their windows after experiencing such quick demand.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgay rightsnyc pride marchrestaurantsbusinessNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News