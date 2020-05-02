coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC senior center is taking meetings virtual during COVID-19 crisis

By
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A senior center in Queens that can no longer hold meetings in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now taking them virtual.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but unfortunately for hundreds of seniors with the Indo-American Senior Citizen Center of New York, Valentine's Day was one of their last big gatherings before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

With those physical bonds and bi-weekly meetings in person temporarily broken, anxiety and fear spread.

Cardiologist Dr. Narendra Bhalodkar says senior citizens are prone to rapid loneliness during this time.

However, with COVID-19 hitting the elderly hard, the center is now assuring their 1,400 members are connected and mentally strong by taking meetings online.

Indo-American Senior Citizen Center President Mukund Mehta says when the members see each other, they feel happy.

The meetings certainly aren't formal. They have professionals for talks, memory games, yoga and entertainment. Basically, anything to keep the mind going.

Dr. Bhalodkar says people have called him after the meetings and said that they are less depressed and that their blood pressure is down just by talking.

He says they start to feel normal again.

It's a feeling that has been stripped away from people during this pandemic, and something that they want back so desperately.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityqueenscoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirusseniorsmental wellnesshospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalsenior citizensmental healthnyc newsqueens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Family demands answers after they say nursing home under-reported COVID-19 numbers
Mayor de Blasio says, 'We cannot let up now'
Penn Station to close overnight for cleaning
Women, minorities shoulder front-line work during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths fall below 300 in NY, hospitalizations too high, Cuomo says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Family demands answers after they say nursing home under-reported COVID-19 numbers
Penn Station to close overnight for cleaning
K-12, colleges in NY state closed for rest of academic year
Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors: State media
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
Show More
FEMA volunteer paramedic deployed to NYC dies of coronavirus
Women, minorities shoulder front-line work during pandemic
NYPD Lieutenant saves homeless man's life during night of outreach on subway
New Yorkers face elimination as 'American Idol' results revealed
Investigation sought into nursing home's COVID death reporting
More TOP STORIES News