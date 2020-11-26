Community & Events

New York City Transit Museum's holiday show goes virtual

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Transit Museum is bringing this year's holiday train show straight to your home.

The transit museum at Grand Central Terminal is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead the annual Holiday Train Show will be virtual.

There will be two events that straphangers can look forward to.

The first is the Virtual Holiday Nostalgia Train, which airs at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 29.

The virtual experience will provide viewers a chance to see the historic 1930s R1/9 cars take a trip from the beginning to the end of the line.

Once in their virtual seat, viewers will see behind-the-scenes footage of the historic train at the MTA's 207th Street Yard.

The second event is the Virtual Holiday Train Show, which debuts part 1 at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7. Part 2 will air at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 10.

Viewers will get a chance to see behind-the-scenes footage of how the annual exhibit is built and a time lapse from the point of view of one of the museum's miniature model trains.

And for those looking to buy gifts for a special straphanger, you can head to the museum's website where you can buy everything from Christmas ornaments and Hanukkah cards to subway socks, toy trains and transit masks.

