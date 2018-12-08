NYCHA launching new initiative focused on backlogged work orders

Iris Minieo has been dealing with the leak for months.NYCHA maintenance crews worked hard Saturday performing more than a thousand work orders backlogged at five developments across the city - one in every borough, including the Baruch Houses in Manhattan.It is part of a new initiative called, 'Maintenance Orders and Resident Engagement Initiative' - also known as 'MORE.' NYCHA is hoping to get the work done, and regain trust from residents.Crews worked on 1,200 maintenance work orders. Repairs ranging from leaking pipes, clogged sinks and waxing floors in public areas - just to name a few.At the Baruch Houses, officials say there are usually about one or two maintenance crews working the weekend, but on Saturday there were 15. The crews were also looking for repairs in apartments that weren't identified before."I'm glad they got on top of that, we need it," says resident Auria Felix.Officials say Saturday's work doesn't include emergency health and safety repairs, such as heating and electrical issues, that the authority has been criticized for not addressing promptly in the past.Elba Munic has no heat in her bedroom, and she wants to know why that's not a priority."They're just trying to make themselves look good, that's the thing, trying to make themselves look good but nothing gets done," Munic says.NYCHA General Manager Vito Mustaciuolo says it is about changing the culture and changing the direction they are moving in - one work order at a time.----------