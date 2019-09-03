Community & Events

Brooklyn Book Festival, largest free literary event in NYC, happening this September

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One of America's premier book festivals and largest literary events gathers thousands of book lovers of all ages in New York City this September.

The Brooklyn Book Festival kicks off first with a week of citywide Bookend Events, then a lively Children's Day and finally a celebratory Festival Day with more than 300 authors and 250 booksellers filling a vibrant outdoor Literary Marketplace.

Find books written by national and international literary stars and emerging authors including Alexander Chee, Jenny Han, Mira Jacob, Laila Lalami, Jessica Lange, Nell Zink and hundreds more.

Here's the schedule of events for the Brooklyn Book Festival:

September 16 - 23
Bookend Events
Citywide

Saturday, September 21
10am - 4pm
Children's Day
MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn

Sunday, September 22

10am - 6pm
Festival Day & Literary Marketplace
Brooklyn Borough Hall and Vicinity
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citybrooklynfestivalbooksbrooklyn book festival
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Hurricane Dorian parks itself over the Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Woman dies in NJ hit-and-run crash
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
Angry customers pull gun over sold-out chicken sandwiches
NYC dad fighting for his life after being struck in hit and run
Show More
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Man found fatally shot on SI Expressway exit ramp
34 presumed dead in boat fire off CA coast, search suspended
Police: Inmate bites correction sergeant's finger at LI jail
Man beaten and pistol-whipped by multiple robbers in NJ
More TOP STORIES News