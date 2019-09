Brooklyn Book Festival, largest free literary event in NYC, happening this September

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One of America's premier book festivals and largest literary events gathers thousands of book lovers of all ages in New York City this September.The Brooklyn Book Festival kicks off first with a week of citywide Bookend Events, then a lively Children's Day and finally a celebratory Festival Day with more than 300 authors and 250 booksellers filling a vibrant outdoor Literary Marketplace.Find books written by national and international literary stars and emerging authors including Alexander Chee, Jenny Han, Mira Jacob, Laila Lalami, Jessica Lange, Nell Zink and hundreds more.Here's the schedule of events for the Brooklyn Book Festival:Bookend EventsCitywide10am - 4pmChildren's DayMetroTech Commons, Brooklyn10am - 6pmFestival Day & Literary MarketplaceBrooklyn Borough Hall and Vicinity----------