COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime in New York City

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Tuesday is the NYPD's National Night Out Against Crime event.

At more than 70 locations citywide, officers and city officials are hosting barbeques and other fun activities.

The annual event was designed to promote police-community relationships throughout New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill are expected to visit locations in all five boroughs.

Their visits are expected to include an area in the Bronx near the bodega where innocent 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally murdered.

For a full list of all the National Night Out locations please visit www.nyc.gov/NNO

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnypdjames o'neillbill de blasioNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
More Community & Events
Top Stories
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
Show More
2 people attacked by hawk outside Connecticut store
Ex-con ACS worker accused of attacking 6-year-old boy
Police investigate fatal shooting at strip mall in Newark
Woman's body found in Philly is missing Bronx mother
Woman accused of faking pregnancy to 2 adoption agencies
More News