NYPD officers arrange basketball tournament for kids

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD made an effort to strengthen community ties on Sunday through basketball.The department helped arrange a tournament on the Upper East Side.Officers helped coach kids and referee games. They even provided music.NYPD members say this is about building and maintaining bonds with the public."What you see here is the families, the parents, the kids - most of them already have positive interactions with the police. They know that they need us, they just want to see policing be fair," said NYPD Captain Tarik Sheppard.The Russell Smith Foundation also sponsored the event.----------