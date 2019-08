Be Kind: NYPD officers use basketball to build bridges with Brooklyn community

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- NYPD officers and teenagers squared off on the basketball court in Brooklyn, in a story that got our attention for our Be Kind campaign.The first 'King of the South' basketball tournament was held Aug. 17.The officers from the 60th Precinct played against teens from Lincoln High School in Coney Island.Police in South Brooklyn hope the tournament becomes an annual event as they work to use sports to build bridges with the Coney Island community.If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.----------