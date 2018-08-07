COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD to hold National Night Out Against Crime in New York City

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Tuesday is the NYPD's National Night Out Against Crime event.

At more than 70 locations citywide, officers and city officials will host barbeques and other fun activities.

The annual event is meant to promote police-community relationships throughout New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill are expected to visit locations in all five boroughs.

Their visits are expected to include an area in the Bronx near the bodega where Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was murdered.

For a full list of all the National Night Out locations please visit: www.nyc.gov/NNO

