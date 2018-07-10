COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD's 40th Precinct in the Bronx getting brand new state-of-the-art facility

Sandra Bookman reports on the upcoming plans to rebuild the 40th Precinct. (Bjarke Ingels Group)

By
SOUTH BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Since 1923, the NYPD's 40th Precinct has stood on the same corner in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

But a changing and growing community means different policing needs, which is the primary reason behind the construction of a brand new state-of-the-art precinct.

The new structure will be built about a mile away from the current precinct, at the corner of 149th Street and St Ann's Avenue in the South Bronx.

The $68 million facility, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will even include a first-ever community event space.

"Every aspect of the new precinct has been considered with the people of the South Bronx in mind," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.

Those who live and work near the site of the new building say they feel it will make the area safer.

"It's a much needed resource, especially near the Hub," said New York City Councilman Rafael Salamanca, who represents the neighborhood.

The new 40th Precinct is expected to be completed by the spring of 2021.

