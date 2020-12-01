Community & Events

One Simple Wish spreads joy to foster youth in need this holiday season

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Spreading love, hope & joy to children impacted by foster care, abuse and neglect is the core mission of One Simple Wish, a non-profit and wish-granting organization in New Jersey.

"We allow kids to tell us what it is that would bring them the most joy and then we help make those wishes come true," said Danielle Gletow, founder of One Simple Wish.

According to One Simple Wish, every year more than 500,000 kids spend time in foster care, and over 22,000 young adults age out of the system without stable, permanent connections.

Each year the organization receives nearly 5,000-holiday wishes which total approximately $500,000.

Through their innovative wish-granting platform, individuals can join the mission of One Simple Wish, allowing foster children to experience the beauty and innocence of their childhood.

For Catherine Duffy, a One Simple Wish alumna who aged out of the New Jersey foster care system in 2011 while attending Rutgers University, the work of One Simple Wish was life-changing.

When she chose to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer, One Simple Wish raised the money to secure Catherine's spot in Seton Hall University School of Law's Class of 2022 in a single day.

"I have watched One Simple Wish's "genies" work their magic throughout this trying time, and it has been a huge relief to know that I have One Simple Wish to support me if I need it," said Duffy.

Duffy will be graduating in May 2022 with hopes to also help individuals who may have gone through a similar experience as her.

"We really want to make sure that when we come together this time of the year, every single person who needs us knows we are here for them and knows that they've got a family," said Gletow.

