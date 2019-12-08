Community & Events

Over 400 kids attend Police Athletic League's annual holiday party

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- The Police Athletic League's held its annual holiday party on Saturday.

Officers showed off their skills with a bit of "rapping" for the audience.

Over 400 kids from PAL's after school programs across the city got together in Harlem for the celebration.

The new commissioner Dermot Shea was also in attendance.

Wrapped gifts such as new bicycles were also given out to some very happy children.

