Neighborhood Watch: Queens community comes together to clean up one giant mess

Josh Einiger reports on the cleanup of an eyesore in a Queens neighborhood.

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- It's a neighborhood watch like no other. A Queens community is cleaning up one giant mess.

"We found some severed heads, we found dolls, we found unicorns, Barbie dolls, shoes, skulls, some sexual toys if you want to put it that way. Nobody's happy about it," says Nick Aragonesi of the Whitestone Merchant Association.

Aragonesi is fed up. All around the neighborhood someone has been tossing all kinds of trash on intersection power lines, and no one knows why.

Enough is enough, so the Merchant Association posted a message to a closed Facebook group, telling members they would be renting out a bucket truck to gather all of the garbage.

It seems like whoever's responsible may be in that Facebook group - and they left a note. 'Take our head, it's okay - we will hang more by Friday. Whitestone Wiseguys.'

In the end, it's been mostly a curiosity for the neighborhood - a nuisance even.

"It seems childish, why would anybody do that? A good pair of sneakers - kids need sneakers," says Lisa Miller.

The unusual community watch carries on.

If they can't beat them, at least they'll keep cleaning up after them.

