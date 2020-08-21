reopen nyc

Queens jobs recruitment fair - watch here TODAY!

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- WABC-TV is a proud partner of a "Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair" hosted by Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee.

The next installment of the fair to connect job seekers in Queens to available employment opportunities is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7 at 2:00 p.m.

WATCH LIVE!


The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) will join the list of more than a dozen featured employers and recruiters this month.

The full list of partnering employers includes: AAA Northeast, The Child Center of New York, the Council for Airport Opportunity, FDNY, Metro One Loss Prevention, MetroPlus Health Plan, the New York City Children's Center, New York Life, Quality Services for the Autism Community (QSAC), Queens Centers for Progress, the United States Census Bureau, WATCH GUARD 24/7, Workforce1 and the Young Adult Institute (YAI).

The job fair is held every third Wednesday to help people find available employment opportunities in a variety of service fields including developmental support, transportation, retail, security, and more.

More information and resources are available by visitiing the Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair website.



