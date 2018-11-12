NEW YORK (WABC) --Bill Beutel's signoff "Good luck and be well" closed WABC's Eyewitness News for more than 30 years.
Beutel was also host of the show that eventually became ABC's "Good Morning America" - "AM America."
Beutel won several Emmy awards and a Peabody award. He began as a radio reporter in his hometown of Cleveland, switching to television in 1962, appearing as a reporter for ABC national news and anchor of WABC's local newscast at the time, Report to New York.
He joined Eyewitness News as co-anchor with Roger Grimsby in 1970. They shared the anchor desk for 16 years.
Beutel stepped down as a news anchor in 2001, although he remained an occasional contributor for two more years. He passed away in 2006 at the age of 75.