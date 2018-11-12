Bill Beutel's signoff "Good luck and be well" closed WABC's Eyewitness News for more than 30 years.Beutell was also host of the show that eventually became ABC's "Good Morning America" - "AM America."Beutel won several Emmy awards and a Peabody award. He began as a radio reporter in his hometown of Cleveland, switching to television in 1962, appearing as a reporter for ABC national news and anchor of WABC's local newscast at the time, Report to New York.He joined Eyewitness News as co-anchor with Roger Grimsby in 1970. They shared the anchor desk for 16 years.Beutel stepped down as a news anchor in 2001, although he remained an occasional contributor for two more years. He passed away in 2006 at the age of 75.