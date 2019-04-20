be kind

Be Kind: Rival steps up to help New Jersey youth football team

By Eyewitness News
WALLKILL VALLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A true example of how people can fight it out on the football field, but still be friends once the game is over is one of the latest stories in WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign.

In New Jersey, the Wallkill Valley Youth Football and cheerleading's 2019 program almost didn't happen because they were the victim of embezzlement.

Many people stepped up to help, but the biggest surprise came courtesy of their archrivals.

The Sparta Youth Football program came to the rescue by offering to pay the lighting bill at the field.

