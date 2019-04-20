WALLKILL VALLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A true example of how people can fight it out on the football field, but still be friends once the game is over is one of the latest stories in WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign.
In New Jersey, the Wallkill Valley Youth Football and cheerleading's 2019 program almost didn't happen because they were the victim of embezzlement.
Many people stepped up to help, but the biggest surprise came courtesy of their archrivals.
The Sparta Youth Football program came to the rescue by offering to pay the lighting bill at the field.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our Be Kind campaign page.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Be Kind: Rival steps up to help New Jersey youth football team
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More