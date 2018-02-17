COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Saturday Rewind: Rikers split and yellow shoes

Sandra Bookm an has more of the stories you may have missed this week.

Jonathan Millian
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Need to catch up on stories from the week? Take a look at what you missed in the Saturday Rewind:

RIKERS CONTROVERSY

Not everyone is happy with Mayor de Blasio's plan to shut down Rikers Island and replace it with four smaller jails spread throughout the five boroughs.

It comes after video was released of a brutal attack on a correction officer there.

Meanwhile, the state says the city's poor upkeep of Rikers may force it to step in itself.

AS GOOD AS NEW?

Eyewitness News got a sneak peak at the ongoing work at New York Penn Station.

Right now, Track 15 is being ripped up and rejuvenated from the foundation all the way to the third rail.

COMMUTER CRACKDOWN

Be careful taking your favorite shortcut into the Lincoln Tunnel from New Jersey.

Police in Weekhawken are now turning away non-locals trying to cut through the town to the tunnel.

Leonia, New Jersey started issuing tickets for those caught trying to sneak onto the George Washington Bridge last month.

5 POINTZ SETTLED

A battle years in the making ends in resounding success for the Graffiti artists whose work was painted over at Five Pointz in Queens.

The group was awarded nearly 7 million dollars after a jury found a real estate developer broke the law when he tore down the complex.

YELLOW SHOES, COLD FEET

No fairy tale ending for a woman in Brooklyn who agreed to put out a giant billboard asking the guy with yellow shoes she met on the G-train to meet her on Valentine's Day.

The bad news; he never showed.

The good news; a bunch of other guys with yellow shoes did.
