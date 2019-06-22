Community & Events

Scantily-clad creatives trek to Coney Island for annual Mermaid Parade

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Coney Island goes under the sea Saturday for the Annual Mermaid Parade.

Now in its 37th year, the parade celebrates the neighborhood's art community and features participants dressed in hand-made costumes.

"Unlike most parades, this one has no ethnic, religious, or commercial aims. It's a major New York holiday invented by artists," the event's website says.

This year's celebration will be led by the children of singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, who are the first King Neptune and Queen Mermaid to have grown up on Mermaid Avenue.

The parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue.

Click here for a parade map.

