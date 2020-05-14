Coronavirus News: State Air National Guard flyover in Connecticut

The salute began in Torrington and ended in Enfield.
Friday, two military planes and one rescue helicopter from the New York Air National Guard will flyover across Eastern Long Island.
The flyover will begin just after 12 p.m. at Stony Brook Southampton and finish around 2 p.m. near Long Island Community Hospital.
