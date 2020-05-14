coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: State Air National Guard flyover in Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- The Connecticut Air National Guard conducted a statewide flyover to salute the state's health care workers.

The salute began in Torrington and ended in Enfield.


Friday, two military planes and one rescue helicopter from the New York Air National Guard will flyover across Eastern Long Island.

The flyover will begin just after 12 p.m. at Stony Brook Southampton and finish around 2 p.m. near Long Island Community Hospital.

