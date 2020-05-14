Coronavirus News: State Air National Guard to flyover CT and Long Island

The Connecticut Air National Guard will conduct a statewide flyover to salute the state's health care workers.
It will begin at 11 a.m. in Torrington, and end around 1 p.m. in Enfield.
Friday, two military planes and one rescue helicopter from the New York Air National Guard will flyover across Eastern Long Island.
The flyover will begin just after 12 p.m. near Riverhead, and finish around 1 p.m. near Jones Beach.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus