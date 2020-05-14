coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: State Air National Guard to flyover CT and Long Island

By Eyewitness News
TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- The state Air National Guard will flyover Connecticut on Thursday and Long Island on Friday.

The Connecticut Air National Guard will conduct a statewide flyover to salute the state's health care workers.

It will begin at 11 a.m. in Torrington, and end around 1 p.m. in Enfield.

Friday, two military planes and one rescue helicopter from the New York Air National Guard will flyover across Eastern Long Island.

The flyover will begin just after 12 p.m. near Riverhead, and finish around 1 p.m. near Jones Beach.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsconnecticutsuffolk countynassau countyreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthair national guardhospitalhealth carecommunityvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Food Bank distributing 39 tons of food in Norwalk
CT death toll hits 3,125, hospitalizations continue to decrease
CT governor fires health commissioner in midst of pandemic
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Girl stabbed stepping between robber and her dad, police say
Could NJ beaches open for Memorial Day?
NYC opening more streets as warm weather takes hold
AccuWeather: Mild trend continues
Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments
Show More
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says
Another upstate NY region can start gradual reopening
Hundreds line up for food in Corona, Queens
New Jersey to begin reopening process on Monday
More TOP STORIES News