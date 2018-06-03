COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Surprise proposal by firefighter at Tunnel to Towers event

Sandra Bookman has more on the surprise proposal.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
It was a special day for one firefighter during Sunday's annual Tunnel To Towers event.

31-year-old Jim Busch proposed to his girlfriend, Lydia, after the two finished the more than 100-story trek at the One World Trade Center.

She said yes!

The charity stair-climb event honors firefighters Stephen Siller and Billy Burke, who lost their lives while engaged in the World Trade Center rescue efforts on September 11th.

The event raises money for the "Tunnel to Towers Foundation" which helps the families of fallen heroes.

