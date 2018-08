It was a special day for one firefighter during Sunday's annual Tunnel To Towers event.31-year-old Jim Busch proposed to his girlfriend, Lydia, after the two finished the more than 100-story trek at the One World Trade Center.She said yes!The charity stair-climb event honors firefighters Stephen Siller and Billy Burke, who lost their lives while engaged in the World Trade Center rescue efforts on September 11th.The event raises money for the " Tunnel to Towers Foundation " which helps the families of fallen heroes.----------