Daredevils are braving the frigid waters Tuesday to run into the ocean for the 115th annual Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge.All swimmers were asked to meet on the Boardwalk and Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island for the plunge beginning at 1 p.m.The swimmers had the advantage of unseasonably mild weather with temperatures in the 50s, compared to the frigid temperatures of New Year's Day 2018 that hovered at 17 degrees.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will be one of the many taking part in the swim.He says it will be a celebration of his and his mother's first diabetes-free New Year's Day.Funds raised from this year's event will help support Coney Island nonprofits such as the Alliance for Coney Island, the New York Aquarium, and other groups.