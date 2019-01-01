COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Swimmers take to the waters off Coney Island in annual Polar Bear Plunge

EMBED </>More Videos

The 115th annual Coney Island Polar Bear plunge will be held New Year's Day. (AP Photo)

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
By the standards of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, it was practically a day at the beach for participants in the 115th annual New Year's Day dip in the ocean off New York City.

The swimmers had the advantage of unseasonably mild weather with temperatures in the high 50s, compared to the frigid conditions on New Year's Day 2018 when the temperature hovered at 17 degrees.

The swimmers met on the Boardwalk and Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island and proceeded to take the plunge.

Some dressed as Santa, sharks or in other costumes as they took to the Atlantic.

They say it's a way to start the new year fresh by washing off 2018.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was one of the many taking part in the swim.

He said it would be a celebration of his and his mother's first diabetes-free New Year's Day.

Funds raised from this year's event will help support Coney Island nonprofits such as the Alliance for Coney Island, the New York Aquarium, and other groups.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspolar plungeweatherConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sanitation workers clean up Times Square after New Year's Eve
2 million in Times Square for New Year's Eve? Experts say no way
Times Square confetti tested for 'overall fluttering,' 'confettability'
Community holds sendoff for NYC postal worker retiring after nearly 50 years
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 fishermen dead in boat accident at Westchester reservoir
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in NYC's first homicide of 2019
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
NY area welcomes the first babies of the new year
Sanitation workers clean up Times Square after New Year's Eve
Woman hit by vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn
Gov. Cuomo to begin 3rd term with Ellis Island speech
NASA spacecraft survives encounter with world past Pluto
Show More
New laws going into effect in New Jersey in 2019
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for tonight's drawing
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
AccuWeather: First day of 2019 is windy, mild
Man, woman found dead on separate floors of NYC apartment building
More News