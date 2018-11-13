COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sydenham Hospital closing protest in 1980

Eyewitness News coverage of protests to keep Sydenham Hospital in Harlem open in 1980.

Sydenham Hospital began in 1892, serving mostly African American patients in Harlem.

After New York City Mayor Ed Koch took office in 1977, he announced plans to close the hospital because of a severe economic downturn.

As Sydenham was about to be shut down, protestors stormed the hospital and initiated an occupation that lasted 10 days.

This clip is from Eyewitness News coverage of that protest.

Despite the protests and news coverage that ensured, the hospital still closed for good in 1980.
