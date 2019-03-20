Arts & Culture

Teen selected as featured artist at Queens exhibit for Women's History Month

EMBED <>More Videos

The Langston Hughes Library and Cultural Center in Queens selected Jamila Thompson to be the featured artist at the library for Women's History Month.

By and Steve Cioffi & Emily Sowa
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A high school senior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Hempstead, New York, is getting some recognition for her art.

The Langston Hughes Library and Cultural Center in Queens selected Jamila Thompson to be the featured artist at the library for Women's History Month.

The library and cultural center has a second-story exhibit that regularly features various artists in the hopes of promoting arts appreciation in the community.

Organizers said Jamila Thompson, 17, is the youngest person to be selected as the exhibit's featured artist.

Thompson's work explores people and cultures with a particular emphasis on women and African culture.

EMBED More News Videos

A high school senior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Hempstead, New York, is getting some recognition for her art.



"Art doesn't have just one distinct meaning," Thompson said. "It can mean anything to anyone and that is really inspiring to me. It's made me more creative, thoughtful, and expressive, and more comfortable with myself actually."

Thompson's work will be on display through the end of March.

The library is located at 10001 Northern Boulevard in Queens and is open to the public six days a week.

The library hours Monday and Wednesday are 10 a.m. -8 p.m., Tuesday 1 p.m. -6 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m. -8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventshempsteadnassau countyqueensarthigh schoolhistoryarts culturewomenoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARTS & CULTURE
Jean-Michel Basquiat's life before he was an art icon
Muralist paints tribute to A Tribe Called Quest on laundromat
Elizabeth Meaders owns the largest Black History collection in her home
Meet the artists behind the hand-painted billboards in NYC
TOP STORIES
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Fire breaks out in bakery on East Side, 6 people hurt
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
Alleged burglar found stuck in dentist office's ceiling
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Video: Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Show More
9 people hurt in Ridgewood, Queens fire
Governor, NYPD propose banning sex predators from subway
Video: Man fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn
Married couple dead after car plunges into water in NY park
Bronx father charged in 1-month-old baby's death
More TOP STORIES News