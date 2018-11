EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Charlesworth reports on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade new balloons and floats.

The 92nd edition of the iconic holiday event ushers in the season with its signature giant character balloons, floats, marching bands from around the country, whimsical performance groups, music's biggest stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.Since November of 1924, the Macy's Parade has become synonymous with the start of the holiday season.For the 92nd edition, the line-up will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.More than 3.5 million spectators will line the streets to witness the event with millions more watching on television and streaming devices.Freezing temperatures are expected for this year's parade with a forecast high of 27, which would make it the coldest Thanksgiving in more than a century.Parade staffers and city officials will closely monitor not only the forecast but also the live weather conditions and wind speeds along the parade route.Four new floats will debut including Elf Pets by The Elf on the Shelf, Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder (Ashley Tisdale), Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon (Jack & Jack) and Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (Ella Mai).We saw a preview of those new floats earlier this month.The Parade's signature balloons have featured some of the world's most beloved characters. Joining the giant character balloon line-up this year will be the famed Saiyan warrior Goku from "Dragon Ball Super: Broly."Spectators can witness the balloon inflation event beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at 77th and 81st Streets between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. The event continues until 8:00 p.m.The only public entrance is located at 73rd and Columbus Avenue. You can download a printable walking map of the balloon inflation area here.Here is this year's balloon line-up:CHARLIE BROWNDIARY OF A WIMPY KIDSINCLAIR'S DINOTHE ELF ON THE SHELFDRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY'S GOKUILLUMINATION PRESENTS DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCHJETT BY SUPER WINGSOLAFPAW PATROLPIKACHUPILLSBURY DOUGHBOYRED MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERRONALD McDONALDSPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTSTOOTHLESS (HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON)FLECK, BJORN, JOJO AND HUGG (NETFLIX'S "THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES")LITTLE CLOUDTHE NUTCRACKERSUNNY THE SNOWPALBABY DINOSGO BOWLINGTHE AFLAC DUCKARRTIE, THE PIRATEPILGRIM MAN & WOMAN BALLOONHEADS MAMAPAPA & BABY BALLOONHEADSAMERICANA SPHERESBULLDOGTOUGH GUYNUTCRACKERMOUSE KINGManhattan: At the discretion of NYPDFormation:Columbus Avenue between 81st Street and 77th StreetCentral Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus AvenueRoute:Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th StreetColumbus Circle between 59th Street and BroadwayBroadway between 59th Street and 58th Street59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th AvenueDispersal:33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th StreetBroadway between 45th Street and 34th StreetMiscellaneous:40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd StreetThe above streets will be closed for the Parade as permitted by NYPD###More information available at www.macys.com/social/parade