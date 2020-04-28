The abc7NY.com Community Calendar- Virtual events, community info and more

NEW YORK -- As we navigate the challenges of living through this difficult time, people are finding new ways to connect, share, enjoy life, encourage and support each other. Here at abc7NY.com, we are sharing community events from around our area to participate in - virtually, until we can gather again!
KIDS AND FAMILIES
New York Public Library Online Storytime
Location: New York, NY
Time: N/A
Link: https://www.nypl.org/education/kids/storytime
Info: Kids can sing songs and learn early reading tips from their local librarians online. Favorite books such as: Please, Mr. Panda, Piggies, and Whose mouse are you? are available weekly.
New York Botanical Gardens
Location: Bronx, NY
Time: N/A
Link: https://www.nybg.org/take-a-virtual-tour-of-the-orchid-show-jeff-leathams-kaleidoscope/
Info: This virtual tour features The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham Kaleidoscope. There are bold colorful flower displays and a chance to learn about different exotic plants.
Metropolitan Opera
Location: New York, New York
Time: EDT 7:30pm
Link:https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/
Info: The Metropolitan Opera posts daily free videos that are available until the following day at 6:30pm. The stream is also available on On-Demand apps such as Amazon, Apple, Roku, and Samsung Smart Tv.
DanceWave
Date: April 8-29th
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Link:https://dancewave.org/community-classes/
Info: DanceWave hosts free dance classes for people of all ages! Be sure to register through the google form and to have the Zoom app ready. The registered participants will receive their zoom link an hour before the dance class starts.
Smithsonian Museum of Natural History
Date: N/A
Location: Washington D.C.
Link:https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour
Info: See the past, current and permanent exhibits of the Smithsonian right from your own home on a virtual tour. Be sure to check out the African Voices, Butterfly Pavilion and David H. Koch Hall of Fossils Deep Time!
Chapter by Chapter: Harry Potter
Date: Every Monday
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Time: 7:00 - 8:00pm
Link: https://www.bklynlibrary.org/calendar/chapter-chapter-harry-virtual-20200427
Info: Chapter to Chapter, an older kid/teen-friendly "storytime" for everyone to enjoy. The Brooklyn Public Library is going to read a chapter from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the next several weeks.
ARTS AND MEDIA
Getty Images
Location: New York, NY
Time: N/A
Link: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/getty-images
Info: Travel back in time with Getty Images Virtual Tour. Getty Images is offering history lovers a chance to explore different periods of history from World War II, the fall of the Berlin wall, Paris Riots and Prague Spring, and etc.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Location: New York, NY
Time: N/A
Link: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-metropolitan-museum-of-art
Info: Fashion lovers have a lot to explore in the current online exhibits from Coco Chanel modernist pieces, Christian Dior ball gowns, and so much more.
The Louvre
Location: Paris, France
Time: N/A
Link: https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne
Info: See breathtaking exhibitions at The Louvre's Virtual Tour like ancient Egypt, King Philippe Auguste's 12th-century fortress at Remains of the Louvre's Moat, and a breathtaking painted ceiling in the Galerie d'Apollon.
New York Theater Workshop
Location: New York, NY
Time: Mondays at 3 pm ET
Link: https://www.nytw.org/nytw-virtual-programming/
Info: Members of NYTW's artistic community will be leading masterclasses on directing, writing, performance and beyond on Monday afternoons while Broadway's on hiatus.
