The abc7NY.com Community Calendar- Virtual events, community info and more

NEW YORK -- As we navigate the challenges of living through this difficult time, people are finding new ways to connect, share, enjoy life, encourage and support each other. Here at abc7NY.com, we are sharing community events from around our area to participate in - virtually, until we can gather again!Location: New York, NYTime: N/ALink: https://www.nypl.org/education/kids/storytime Info: Kids can sing songs and learn early reading tips from their local librarians online. Favorite books such as: Please, Mr. Panda, Piggies, and Whose mouse are you? are available weekly.Location: Bronx, NYTime: N/ALink: https://www.nybg.org/take-a-virtual-tour-of-the-orchid-show-jeff-leathams-kaleidoscope/ Info: This virtual tour features The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham Kaleidoscope. There are bold colorful flower displays and a chance to learn about different exotic plants.Location: New York, New YorkTime: EDT 7:30pmLink: https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/ Info: The Metropolitan Opera posts daily free videos that are available until the following day at 6:30pm. The stream is also available on On-Demand apps such as Amazon, Apple, Roku, and Samsung Smart Tv.Date: April 8-29thLocation: Brooklyn, New YorkLink: https://dancewave.org/community-classes/ Info: DanceWave hosts free dance classes for people of all ages! Be sure to register through the google form and to have the Zoom app ready. The registered participants will receive their zoom link an hour before the dance class starts.Date: N/ALocation: Washington D.C.Link: https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour Info: See the past, current and permanent exhibits of the Smithsonian right from your own home on a virtual tour. Be sure to check out the African Voices, Butterfly Pavilion and David H. Koch Hall of Fossils Deep Time!Chapter by Chapter: Harry PotterDate: Every MondayLocation: Brooklyn, NYTime: 7:00 - 8:00pmLink: https://www.bklynlibrary.org/calendar/chapter-chapter-harry-virtual-20200427Info: Chapter to Chapter, an older kid/teen-friendly "storytime" for everyone to enjoy. The Brooklyn Public Library is going to read a chapter from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the next several weeks.Getty ImagesLocation: New York, NYTime: N/ALink: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/getty-images Info: Travel back in time with Getty Images Virtual Tour. Getty Images is offering history lovers a chance to explore different periods of history from World War II, the fall of the Berlin wall, Paris Riots and Prague Spring, and etc.Location: New York, NYTime: N/ALink: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-metropolitan-museum-of-art Info: Fashion lovers have a lot to explore in the current online exhibits from Coco Chanel modernist pieces, Christian Dior ball gowns, and so much more.The LouvreLocation: Paris, FranceTime: N/ALink: https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne Info: See breathtaking exhibitions at The Louvre's Virtual Tour like ancient Egypt, King Philippe Auguste's 12th-century fortress at Remains of the Louvre's Moat, and a breathtaking painted ceiling in the Galerie d'Apollon.Location: New York, NYTime: Mondays at 3 pm ETLink: https://www.nytw.org/nytw-virtual-programming/ Info: Members of NYTW's artistic community will be leading masterclasses on directing, writing, performance and beyond on Monday afternoons while Broadway's on hiatus.