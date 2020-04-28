The abc7NY.com Virtual Community Calendar- Virtual events, community info and more

NEW YORK -- As we navigate the challenges of living through this difficult time, people are finding new ways to connect, share, enjoy life, encourage and support each other. Here at abc7NY.com, we are sharing community events from around our area to participate in - virtually, until we can gather again!
KIDS AND FAMILIES
WABC-TV Town Hall and Q&A: The Coronavirus Pandemic Impact on African Americans Mortality, Messaging & Money
Talents: Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles and ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton
Location: New York, NY
Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020
Time: 7:00pm
Stream on WABC-TV's Instagram page @ABC7NY
Info: Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles, with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton providing the most up-to-date information about testing, treatments and vaccine studies. The town hall will also provide vital information for small businesses and entrepreneurs to help them better understand the federal stimulus legislation and how to successfully navigate the new economic landscape.
New York Public Library Online Storytime
Location: New York, NY
Time: N/A
Link: https://www.nypl.org/education/kids/storytime
Info: The New York Public Libary is offering a virtual storytime. Kids can sing songs and learn early reading tips from their local librarians online. Favorite books such as Mr. Panda, Piggies, and Whose Mouse Are You? are available weekly.
New York Botanical Gardens
Location: Bronx, NY
Time: N/A
Link: https://www.nybg.org/take-a-virtual-tour-of-the-orchid-show-jeff-leathams-kaleidoscope/
Info: The New York Botanical Garden is offering a virtual tour of their location. One of the special features of the tour is The Orchid Show with Jeff Leatham Kaleidoscope. Families can see bold colorful flower displays and learn about different exotic plants.
Metropolitan Opera
Location: New York, New York
Time: EDT 7:30pm
Link:https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/
Info: The Metropolitan Opera posts videos every day with a different encore presentation that the whole family can enjoy together.
DanceWave
Date: Throughout the month of April
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Link:https://dancewave.org/community-classes/
Info: Get ready to dance like no one is watching in your living room with DanceWave. DanceWave is hosting dance classes for people of all ages. The registered participants will receive their zoom link an hour before the dance class starts.
Smithsonian Museum of Natural History
Date: N/A
Location: Washington D.C.
Link:https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour
Info: See the past, current and permanent exhibits of the Smithsonian right from your own home on a virtual tour. Make sure to check out the African Voices, Butterfly Pavilion and David H. Koch Hall of Fossils Deep Time exhibits!
Chapter by Chapter: Harry Potter
Date: Every Monday
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Time: 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Link: https://www.bklynlibrary.org/calendar/chapter-chapter-harry-virtual-20200427
Info: The Brooklyn Public Library is going to read a chapter from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone every Monday night.
ARTS AND MEDIA
Getty Images
Location: New York, NY
Time: N/A
Link: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/getty-images
Info: Travel back in time with Getty Images virtual tour. Getty Images is offering history lovers a chance to explore different periods of history from World War II, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Paris Riots and Prague Spring, and etc.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Location: New York, NY
Time: N/A
Link: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-metropolitan-museum-of-art
Info: The Metropolitan Museum of Art is letting fashion lovers explore their incredible exhibits that include Coco Chanel's modernist pieces, Christian Dior's ball gowns, and so much more.
The Louvre
Location: Paris, France
Time: N/A
Link: https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne
Info: The Louvre is allowing families to visit their breathtaking exhibitions through their virtual Tour. Visitors will get to see ancient Egypt, King Philippe Auguste's 12th-century fortress, and a magnificent painted ceiling in the Galerie d'Apollon.
New York Theater Workshop
Location: New York, NY
Time: Mondays at 3 pm ET
Link: https://www.nytw.org/nytw-virtual-programming/
Info: The New York Theater Workshop is having masterclasses on directing, writing, performance, and beyond on Monday afternoons while Broadway's on hiatus.
