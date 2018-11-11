COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands to march in New York City Veterans Day Parade

Thousands of marchers were expected to take part in the Veterans Day Parade.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City is honoring those who served their country with the annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday.

Thousands of marchers from more than 300 units in the Armed Forces are expected to participate.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to march.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m., beginning in Madison Square Park and ending on 52nd Street.

It is considered the largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation.

