Tiempo: How to apply for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholarship

Tiempo: How to apply for the National PR Day Parade Scholarship

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this Easter Sunday episode of Tiempo, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade scholarship application deadline for this year is fast approaching.

The parade has awarded 100 scholarships every year for the past several years.

Each scholarship is valued at $2,000 each and is given to students who make a difference in their communities.

Joe Torres speaks to Louis Maldonado, who chairs the board for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, and Neysa Alsina, who chairs the education committee for the parade.

Also in this episode, more food for those in need.

A popular Bronx Mexican restaurant is now a soup kitchen.

Joe talks to the restaurant's co-owner about the transformation.

Plus, we'll tell you about a 150-year-old church in Queens that suffered, but also persevered throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The church Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church lost more than 100 congregants.

The parish is located in the mostly Latino neighborhood of Corona.

We'll tell you how they keep faith alive.

