Tiempo: Latina mom and daughter get master's degrees together; Latina film festival

Tiempo: Latina mom and daughter get master's degrees together

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a proud moment for a familia Latina in New Jersey.

A mother and daughter just shared the spotlight by both getting their master's degrees together.

The parent-child duo is part of Kean University's class of 2021.

Frezia Valenzuela, an immigrant from Peru, earned a master's degree in curriculum/bilingual education.

Her daughter, Priscilla, earned a master's degree in speech-language pathology.

Joe Torres speaks to madre e hija about the experience of earning their master's degrees together.

Plus, we'll tell you about a film festival in New York City dedicated to Latina filmmakers.

The festival kicks off this summer and is a hybrid event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Latino Film Market organized the event.

It's a Latina-led non-profit dedicated to empowering Latina filmmakers.

They educate Latinas on everything about the film business including financing, promotion, marketing, and distribution.

Joe catches up with the group's founder and director, Arilyn Martinez Cora.

