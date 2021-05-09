Tiempo: NJ MVC's new application process; New York's longest running Latino theatre

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres is joined by Viri Martinez of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, who sheds light on a new legislation that allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license.The Motor Vehicle Commission changed the application process recently to accommodate people who don't have a social security number.The new program went into effect May 1 after Governor Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law in December 2019.The state warns it may be hard to get an appointment due to high demand. At least 400,000 people suddenly became eligible for a license.Also in this episode, we learn more about "Pregones Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre," New York's longest running Latino theatre.Like so many other theatre companies, had to make changes on how they present their shows because of the pandemicThey have several virtual projects right now and will possibly return soon to in-person shows.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.