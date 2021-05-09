tiempo

Tiempo: NJ MVC's new application process; New York's longest running Latino theatre

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: NJ MVC's new application process; NY's longest running Latino theatre

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres is joined by Viri Martinez of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, who sheds light on a new legislation that allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license.

The Motor Vehicle Commission changed the application process recently to accommodate people who don't have a social security number.

The new program went into effect May 1 after Governor Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law in December 2019.

The state warns it may be hard to get an appointment due to high demand. At least 400,000 people suddenly became eligible for a license.

Also in this episode, we learn more about "Pregones Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre," New York's longest running Latino theatre.

Like so many other theatre companies, had to make changes on how they present their shows because of the pandemic

They have several virtual projects right now and will possibly return soon to in-person shows.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citytiempolatinotheaterimmigrationdriver
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: COVID-19 cases surge in Puerto Rico
Tiempo: Leadership changes in Cuba, at Latino U College Access
Tiempo: Woman cultivates planting community; Nonprofit helps youth through college
Tiempo: How to apply for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholarship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son confesses to killing mother in her NYC home: Police
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test; Baffert suspended
Florida reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 variant cases
NYPD search for Times Square shooter who injured 3, including 4-year-old
Times Square shooting: Who are the victims?
Times Square shooting renews calls for change
Man stabbed, killed inside hotel-turned shelter in NYC
Show More
Mother-daughter duo named MTA Heroes of the week
Longest serving foster parent honored Mother's Day Weekend
Deck collapse sends 9 plummeting to rocky shore below CA home
Former GOP presidential candidate Pierre S. 'Pete' du Pont IV dies
Rescue dog from Central CA wins hearts with gorgeous smile
More TOP STORIES News