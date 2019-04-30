FosterMore uses trash bags to spread their message about foster care

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and one organization is spreading the word in a unique way.FosterMore placed trash bags around New York City Monday carrying a message about what children in the foster care system are facing.The trash bags read, "Foster kids get a trash bag and 10 minutes to pack up their lives."The message was inspired by the simple fact that 9 out of 10 foster kids will receive a garbage bag and ten minutes to pack when they transition into homes.The display, taking place at three different locations in Midtown, quickly captured attention.With more than 400,000 children currently in the foster care system, FosterMore aims to keep foster care children, foster youth and foster care families on the top of people's minds.The group also launched a social media campaign with the hashtag "Donate Your Small Talk" with the efforts to encourage people to make foster care a part of the conversation.Walt Disney Television and ABC are working with FosterMore to help bring awareness to America's foster care youth and help get the conversation going about foster care.----------