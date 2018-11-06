A pair of identical twin sisters in California share just about everything, and now, their daughters also share a birthday.Bao Nhia Julia Yang and Bao Kou Julie Yang gave birth on the same day, less than two hours apart, at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno Sunday.Newborns Kendra Thao and Natalie Xiong figure to share every special moment of their lives together, just like their mothers."I found out I was pregnant first, and then I told her," Bao Kou Julie Yang said. "She told me she might be pregnant too."The two have grown up doing everything together, and they always dressed the same."Like dresses and pants and T-shirts, everything together," Bao Nhia Julia Yang said. "Yeah, everything together."Bao Kou is six minutes younger than Bao Nhia, but she was the first to go into labor. Their due dates were just two days apart."I started Saturday night, and then she told me she was having pain too," Bao Khou said. "She might be seeing me, and then I guess Sunday night she came in."Little Natalie was born first, but Kendra couldn't wait to join her cousin. The twins didn't plan on having kids at the same time."No, just a miracle happened," Bao Nhia said.Kendra's older sisters were thrilled to see the new addition to their family, and mom had some advice for her twin sister who had just given birth to her first child."She's going to need a lot of rest, because the baby will be crying," Bao Nhia said.But at least they won't be far apart."After birth, when we both came in the room, they asked us if we wanted to share a room since we're twins," Bao Kou said.Bao Kou and Bao Nhia used to cry when they were separated as kids. Naturally, they had to share this special moment together.----------