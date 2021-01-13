Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9501924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Veterinarians are caring for the first white tiger born in captivity in Nicaragua.

GARMENT DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A plaza in Midtown has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope.The immersive installation called Prismatica was unveiled this week on Broadway, between 39th and 40th streets.The public art installation involves 25 pivoting prisms -- 6 feet tall each -- that reflect the colors of the rainbow, while also creating their own musical sounds.The ever-changing light show is free and open to the public.The display will run through Jan. 30.----------