Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of Manhattan

The immersive installation called Prismatica was unveiled this week on Broadway, between 39th and 40th streets.
The public art installation involves 25 pivoting prisms -- 6 feet tall each -- that reflect the colors of the rainbow, while also creating their own musical sounds.
The ever-changing light show is free and open to the public.
The display will run through Jan. 30.
