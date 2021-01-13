Community & Events

Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of Manhattan

GARMENT DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A plaza in Midtown has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope.

The immersive installation called Prismatica was unveiled this week on Broadway, between 39th and 40th streets.

The public art installation involves 25 pivoting prisms -- 6 feet tall each -- that reflect the colors of the rainbow, while also creating their own musical sounds.

The ever-changing light show is free and open to the public.

The display will run through Jan. 30.

