POMONA, Rockland County (WABC) --Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer's!
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
This year's walk will take place in Palisades Credit Union Park in Rockland County on October 7 at 10:30 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ceremony at 10 a.m.
Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the fight against the debilitating disease and help change the level of Alzheimer's awareness in the community.
The Alzheimer's Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help participants reach their fundraising goal. While there is no fee to register, they encourage participants to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness.
CLICK HERE to register, donate or volunteer for the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's.
