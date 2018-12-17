Watch ABC7's 'A New York Holiday' half hour special

A NEW YORK HOLIDAY

It's a wonderful time of the year to take the time and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season in the New York metro area.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze hosts "A New York Holiday," a half hour special that gives viewers a wide array of places to visit and shows to attend in this special season.

Viewers can sample new offerings this year, including the vibrant, 12-room pop-up and interactive world of candy as art at "Candytopia," an exhibition celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse and from a record-breaking run at the British Museum, "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" exhibit is now at the New York Historical Society. Of course, tradition isn't left out in the cold. We share the sights and sounds of the city, from the iconic department store windows to some of the most popular holiday markets. Some favorite attractions have a new twist. We take a look at the drones integrated into the "Radio City Christmas Spectacular" and the new additions at the ever popular New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train show.

Going to a show is high on lots of people's lists and they have plenty to choose from, so we'll share highlights from family shows like "Grinch," "Holiday Inn" and "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays."
And, we'll talk to Melissa Gilbert, who's the lead in the immersive theatre experience of James Joyce's "The Dead, 1904."

Plus, Freeze goes skating and talks to "Frozen" star and New York native Jelani Alladin who plays Kristof and we'll hear from pop icon Cyndi Lauper about her new line of holiday décor.

SEEN ON OUR SHOW:
Segment One:

Candytopia - https://www.candytopia.com/newyork

New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show - https://www.nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show/

Macy's - https://www.visitmacysusa.com/new-york-city

Saks Fifth Avenue - https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/locations/s/newyork?exclude=7478&latitude=40.758132&longitude=-73.976845&page=1&storesPerPage=3

Bloomingdales - https://locations.bloomingdales.com/59th-street

Grinch - Theatre at Madison Square Garden- https://www.msg.com/calendar/hulu-theater-at-madison-square-garden-december-2018-dr-seuss-how-the-grinch-stole-christmas-the-musical

Segment Two:

Bryant Park Winter Village - https://bryantpark.org/?/amenities/bank-of-america-winter-village-at-bryant-park

Union Square Holiday Market - https://www.urbanspacenyc.com/union-square-holiday-market/

Columbus Circle Holiday Market - https://www.urbanspacenyc.com/columbus-circle-holiday-market/

Grand Central Holiday Market - https://www.grandcentralterminal.com/event/grand-central-holiday-fair/

Cyndi Lauper - Grandin Road decorations - https://www.grandinroad.com/christmas-decor/cyndilauper/

Harvey Fierstein/Hairspray charity ornament - Equity Fights Aids - http://broadwaycares.stores.yahoo.net/brlehafi.html

Kinky Boots - https://kinkybootsthemusical.com/

Disney's Frozen (Broadway) - https://frozenthemusical.com/
Segment Three:
Radio City Rockettes - https://www.rockettes.com/

Paleyland - https://www.paleycenter.org/paleyland-ny/

Mickey Mouse exhibit - https://partners.disney.com/mickey-the-true-original-exhibition

Harry Potter - History of Magic exhibit - New York Historical Society - https://harrypotter.nyhistory.org/

Audible - Harry Potter recordings - https://www.audible.com/ep/HarryPotter

Segment Four:

The Dead 1904 - Irish Rep - https://irishrep.org/show/2017-2018-season/the-dead-1904-2/

All is Calm - Sheen Center - https://www.sheencenter.org/shows/calm/all/

Paper Mill Playhouse - Holiday Inn https://papermill.org/

Clay Aiken/ Ruben Studdard show "Ruben and Clay's Christmas Show" - http://www.rubenandclay.com/

Illusionist - Broadway - https://www.theillusionistslive.com/show

Big Apple Circus - https://bigapplecircus.com/

