2021 Bethpage Air Show: Watch it live here on abc7NY.com or on your TV!

NEW YORK -- The 2021 Bethpage Air Show is on! And although tickets to be at the event are now sold out, you can have your own front-row view of all the excitement right here on abc7NY.com!WABC is a proud partner for the first-ever, live Streamed Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach. On Saturday, May 29, 2021, we'll bring the show to you: At home, or wherever you have Wi-Fi! Our live stream can be found here on our site, as well as on our streaming apps for Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku!Among the many exciting events and performers this Memorial Day weekend:For over fifty-six years members of the U. S. Army Parachute Team have been marking the milestones of achievement and an evolution of excellence serving as "Ambassadors" of the Army's only official Demonstration team. The Golden Knights portray the image of being the most formidable parachuting competitors and demonstrators in the world today.These dedicated professionals assume the watch 24 hours a day, 365 days a year standing true to the Coast Guard's motto "Semper Paratus," which means "Always Ready."The A-10 Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft to be specifically designed for close air support of ground forces.In 1947, while the jet age was still in its infancy, military aviation was hurtled into the future with the creation of the U.S. Air Force as a separate service. Just six years later, on May 25, 1953, the Air Force's official air demonstration team, designated the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, was activated at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The unit adopted the name "Thunderbirds," influenced in part by the strong Native American culture and folklore from the southwestern United States where Luke Air Force Base is located. Seven officers and 22 enlisted were selected for the first demonstration team. From these humble beginnings and this group of men, the Air Force Thunderbird legend was born.We hope you can join us for the 2021 Bethpage Air Show live stream- Saturday, May 29th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on abc7ny.com and via our streaming app for your TV's streaming device.