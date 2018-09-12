Weekend plans: 3 free community events to check out in New York City

Book talk on 'American Hate: Survivors Speak Out'

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a documentary film screening to a parade celebrating African-American culture, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events in New York City. Read on for a rundown.Join community activist, civil rights lawyer, writer and law professor Arjun Singh Sethi as he discusses his new book, "American Hate: Survivors Speak Out," which presents a collection of testimonials from people impacted by hate speech and crimes before and after the 2016 presidential election.Sethi will also give practical advice for resisting hate and what steps elected officials, law enforcement, schools and universities, the media, and technology companies must take to address hate.Friday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m.Asian American/Asian Research Institute - CUNY, 25 W. 43rd St., Room 1000FreeAttend a special screening of "Before and Beyond Relief," a documentary produced by Rhett Lee Garcia that honors and reconnects with Puerto Rico's grassroots and arts initiatives from before and beyond Hurricane Maria.The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Anna Astor from Cuadrado Gris; featured documentarist Rhett Lee Garcia; author, journalist and member of the Unpayable Debt Project Ed Morales, and more.Saturday, Sept. 15, 2-3:30 p.m.El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave.FreeCome help celebrate New York City's African-American culture in Harlem with Grand Marshals Cheryl Wills, veteran anchor at Spectrum News; Arthur Mitchell, dancer and founder of the Dance Theatre of Harlem; Tom Joyner of the "Tom Joyner Morning Show" and more.The event will honor individuals and organizations that have made contributions to African-American culture in dance, theater, music, film, broadcasting, television, fashion, sports, technology and more.Sunday, Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m.African American Day Parade, West 111st Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Free