Coronavirus News: Westchester County holds socially distanced Memorial Day observance

By
KATONAH, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during its Memorial Day ceremony Friday at Lasdon Park.

This year's remembrance featured a limited number of socially distanced spectators and an honor guard in masks.

The coronavirus pandemic may have forced organizers to make changes, but officials say not holding a ceremony to honor fallen heroes was not an option.

"Memorial Day is a day we cannot forget," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. "Men and women made the ultimate sacrifice of their life. And the sacrifice they made was on behalf of their country."

Other towns including Bronxville and Clarkstown in Rockland County, held virtual Memorial Day events online.

