It's a wonderful time of the year to take the time and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season in the New York metro area.Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze hosts "A New York Holiday," a half hour special that gives viewers a wide array of places to visit and shows to attend in this special season.Viewers can sample new offerings this year, including the vibrant, 12-room pop-up and interactive world of candy as art at "Candytopia," an exhibition celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse and from a record-breaking run at the British Museum, "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" exhibit is now at the New York Historical Society.Of course, tradition isn't left out in the cold. We share the sights and sounds of the city, from the iconic department store windows to some of the most popular holiday markets.Some favorite attractions have a new twist. We take a look at the drones integrated into the "Radio City Christmas Spectacular" and the new additions at the ever popular New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train show.Going to a show is high on lots of people's lists and they have plenty to choose from, so we'll share highlights from family shows like "Grinch," "Holiday Inn" and "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays."And, we'll talk to Melissa Gilbert, who's the lead in the immersive theatre experience of James Joyce's "The Dead, 1904."Plus, Freeze goes skating and talks to "Frozen" star and New York native Jelani Alladin who plays Kristof and we'll hear from pop icon Cyndi Lauper about her new line of holiday décor.----------