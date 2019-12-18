Community & Events

Where to watch 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'Tamron Hall Show' during impeachment coverage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Because of the Trump impeachment coverage on Channel 7, our regularly scheduled programs can be seen over-the-air on channel 7.2 and on cable.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" at 9 a.m., "Tamron Hall Show" at 10 a.m., and "Rachael Ray" at 2 p.m. will air on 7.2 due to the hearings.

Optimum: Channel 110

Verizon FIOs: Channel 467


Spectrum: Channel 1240

Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Head-on wrong way crash on Long Island leaves 2 dead
Police investigate robberies near scene of Barnard student's murder
AccuWeather: Cold blast coming
Sidewalk shed goes up where falling debris killed NYC woman
Overturned box truck snarls morning commute on LIE
Tips for spotting fake online product reviews
Show More
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
2M federal employees to get paid paternal leave
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Father of missing 1-year-old named suspect in disappearance
More TOP STORIES News