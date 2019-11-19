Community & Events

Where to watch 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' during Trump impeachment hearings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Because of our coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings on Channel 7, our regularly scheduled programs can be seen over-the-air on channel 7.2 and on cable.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" at 9 a.m., "Tamron Hall Show" at 10 a.m., and "Rachael Ray" at 2 p.m. will air on channel 7.2.

Optimum: Channel 110

Verizon FIOs: Channel 467


Spectrum: Channel 1240

Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck
Criminal charges expected against Epstein guards
Video shows bodega worker fighting off 2 women robbing store
AccuWeather: Clouds break, temps turn milder
1 dead, 3 wounded after shooting on street in Newark
Exclusive: Fired NJ officer says he wasn't involved in assault
American professor among 2 hostages freed in deal with Taliban
Show More
White House officials kick off big Trump impeachment week
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Former label signs off on Taylor Swift AMAs performance
NJ lawmakers seek voter approval to legalize marijuana
Wrongfully convicted man to sue Suffolk County after 33 years in jail
More TOP STORIES News