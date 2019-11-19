Where to watch 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' during Trump impeachment hearings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Because of our coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings on Channel 7, our regularly scheduled programs can be seen over-the-air on channel 7.2 and on cable.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" at 9 a.m., "Tamron Hall Show" at 10 a.m., and "Rachael Ray" at 2 p.m. will air on channel 7.2.
Optimum: Channel 110
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
Spectrum: Channel 1240
Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
