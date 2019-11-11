NEW YORK (WABC) -- Because of our coverage of the 100th New York City Veterans Day Parade on Channel 7, our regularly scheduled programs - "Strahan, Sara and Keke" at 1:00 p.m. and "Rachael Ray" at 2:00 p.m., can be seen over-the-air on channel 7.2 and on these cable channels.
Optimum: Channel 110
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
Spectrum: Channel 1240
Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
Where to watch 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' and 'Rachael Ray' on Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News