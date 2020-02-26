Community & Events

Yonkers provides free reusable bags for residents ahead of plastic bag ban

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Yonkers residents can get a free Green City reusable bag Wednesday ahead of the statewide ban on plastic bags that takes effect March 1.

"Making these free bags available to our residents hopefully will ease the transition from plastic to more sustainable carry-out bags," Mayor Mike Spano said. "Together, we can create a cleaner, greener Yonkers. I urge all our residents to do their part and reuse."

Residents are encouraged to visit Yonkers City Hall or any Yonkers Public Library Branch to pick up their free reusable bags.

Bags are also available from noon to 2 p.m. at the ShopRite located at 25-43 Prospect Street.
The City of Yonkers has already distributed over 10,000 reusable bags to residents over the last year.

For more information on the New York State Bag Waste Reduction Law, visit DEC.NY.gov.

