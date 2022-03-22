Food & Drink

New Jersey food bank to hold 24-hour 'pack-athon' for those in need

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is the largest in the state and they desperately need help with volunteers down by almost 50% over last two years.

Need is still up but volunteering is way down.

"We've seen about a 44% decline in volunteerism since the start of the pandemic until now," said Nicole Williams of Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is a huge facility.

"About the size of six football fields," Williams said.

It's packed with donated and purchased food to be given away.

"Every dollar that you give helps us provide three nutritious meals," Williams said.

So, the Community Food Bank New Jersey is ready for people to come help sort and pack.

"We still require masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, we have a nurse at the front entrance taking your temperature," Williams said.

They are even organizing a fun event to help neighbors by packing up boxes.

The pack-athon starts at 9 a.m. on Friday and goes 24 hours until Saturday at 9 a.m. the next day.

"We have over 250 people that are going to come," said Jay Signorello of the Emerging Leaders Board.

The community food bank is still doing food drives and filling a need for fresh nutritious food for most of New Jersey, believe it or not, even sending kids home with food boxes and backpacks every Friday.

"Where there is a hungry child there is a hungry household so we want provide food to support everyone in the home," Williams said.

The pack-athon is this Friday but the community food bank will gladly take your help at any time!


